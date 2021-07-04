KOTG: Crews working to contain grassfires; Police searching for hit-and-run vehicle; Fourth of July events across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Independence Day! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your Sunday.

Wildfires have been flaring-up across South Dakota including in Pickstown, S.D. where crews are working to contain several fires.

Sioux Falls police are asking for your help in finding the driver of an SUV involved in a weekend crash that seriously injured a moped driver.

If you’re planning to be outside this weekend, watch out for symptoms of heatstroke.

Here’s a list of Fourth of July events happening across KELOLAND.

Check out the firework displays for tonight here.

