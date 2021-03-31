KOTG: Crews working to contain fires in western SD; Gov. Noem’s executive orders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Crews working the Schroeder Fire near Rapid City have the fire 47% percent contained. Several agencies joined that fight on Tuesday, including two helicopters from the South Dakota National Guard.

As of Tuesday night, the fire at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial had reached 123 acres. 50% of it was contained. The park has announced that it will remain closed on Wednesday.

We are also monitoring other fires out west keeping crews busy. The Perkins County Sheriff’s department says the Divide Fire flared up again and crossed Highway 20. Officials say the fire is 80-percent contained and is estimated at 7,000 to 8,000 acres. Roads in the area have been reopened.

More than 96-percent of registered fire departments in South Dakota are all or mostly volunteer, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Gov. Kristi Noem issued two executive orders this week concerning transgender students taking part in sports in South Dakota. The executive orders direct the State Department of Education and the Board of Regents to enforce rules allowing only females based on their biological sex at birth, to participate in girls and women’s sports.

