KOTG: Crews battle wheat field fires in western S.D., a prostitution arrest in Sioux Falls and excitement for Huset’s Speedway

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Fire crews in western KELOLAND were kept busy Wednesday afternoon.

Crews respond to wheat field fires in western South Dakota

Authorities have identified the man who died after falling off a jet ski in Butte County. 

Name released from fatal jet ski crash in Butte County

Tip calls helped Sioux Falls police investigate and arrest a man for prostitution.

Man arrested for prostitution after massage investigation

A federal court sentenced a Norfolk, Nebraska man to life in prison for first-degree murder. 

Norfolk man sentenced to life in prison for murdering Phyllis Hunhoff

Veteran’s Parkway in eastern Sioux Falls is getting closer to completion.

Veteran’s Parkway opens from 60th Street North to I-90

Racing fans in Brandon can’t wait for Huset’s Speedway to reopen now that it’s under new ownership.

Local businesses excited about return to racing at Huset’s Speedway

