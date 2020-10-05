KOTG: Crews battle fires over the weekend, Adopt-A-Lake cleaning and warmer temperatures

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Firefighters in Deuel County were kept busy with a brush fire Sunday.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to an early morning fire Sunday in the 3800 block of East 12th street in the city.

A 66-year-old man has died following a crash between a train and a semi truck in Brown County.

People inside a Rowena, South Dakota business foiled a suspect who allegedly tried to rob the business.

South Dakota lakes were a popular destination over the summer. To help keep areas along rivers and lakes clean, groups can volunteer through the Adopt-A-Lake program.

The 7 day forecast looks mild all week. Enjoy the nice autumn weather!

