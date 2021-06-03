KOTG: Crash near Colman; South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance announcement; Brookings community mural

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash along Highway 34 near Colman. Authorities say a Jeep Cherokee and Chevy Cruz collided with each other.

Senior Citizens are staying active thanks to some friendly competition. The Senior Games are held every five years. It’s organized locally by Sioux Falls Parks and Rec.

South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance is announcing a partnership to bring more entertainment to the city. At 10 a.m., a press conference will be held at the Alliance.

They’re not the typical canvases you usually see artwork on. Six local artists are painting inlets in Downtown Sioux Falls.

Brookings is also getting some new artwork. The Downtown Brookings and Brookings Art Council have partnered to create a community mural.

