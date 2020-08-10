KOTG: Crash kills two in Sioux Falls Sunday night, bikers continue to Sturgis and severe weather to start the week

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Two people are dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash in northwestern Sioux Falls Sunday night.

Two dead from motorcycle vs. car crash

South Dakota authorities have reported the first haul of crashes, arrests and citations from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the western part of the state. 

26 DUI arrests made on first day of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

At a time when law enforcement agencies across the country have come under public scrutiny, people in Sioux Falls gathered Saturday to show their support for those who wear a badge.

‘Back the Blue’ rally, counter demonstration take to Minnesota Avenue

We are starting Day 4 of the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and people have been heading west on their bikes. Driving down I-90 Sunday you were bound to see quite a few motorcycles on the road. 

Bikers headed to Sturgis share thoughts on COVID-19

The average number of puppies in a labrador litter is six to eight, According to The Labrador Site . However, that was not the experience for a first-time mom in Kimball, South Dakota. 

Sixteen puppies born in Kimball

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

