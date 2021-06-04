KOTG: Crash investigations, arrest in stabbing, heating up, another concert, summer block parties return to Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, June 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Several Thursday crashes are under investigation by law enforcement.

S.F. Police arrest suspect in Thursday night stabbing

It will be another sunny and hot day with highs in the 90s and 100s.

The Sanford International is adding a major concert to this September’s long list of scheduled events.

After a tough year in 2020 thanks to the pandemic, summer block parties are returning to Downtown Sioux Falls.

