KOTG: Crash investigations, arrest in stabbing, heating up, another concert, summer block parties return to Downtown Sioux Falls

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, June 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Several Thursday crashes are under investigation by law enforcement.

Charges pending against driver involved in crash on Interstate 29 south of Sioux Falls
Two-vehicle crash halts traffic on Benson Road

S.F. Police arrest suspect in Thursday night stabbing

S.F. Police arrest suspect in Thursday night stabbing

It will be another sunny and hot day with highs in the 90s and 100s.

Storm Center Update – Friday PM June 4

The Sanford International is adding a major concert to this September’s long list of scheduled events.

Sanford International adds country music star Sam Hunt to schedule

After a tough year in 2020 thanks to the pandemic, summer block parties are returning to Downtown Sioux Falls.

DTSF Summer block parties kick off tonight

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 