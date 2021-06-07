KOTG: Crash investigation, R.C. Police investigate dead body found in park, new co-op slated for Brookings, hot weather continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day on Monday, June 7.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly weekend crash involving a pickup truck and motorcycle north of Aberdeen.

Police in Rapid City are investigating after a man was found dead in the central part of the city Saturday morning.

The Phillips Avenue Diner posted on Facebook that it is closed until further notice as a result of A Saturday morning fire.

The Dakota Community Market in Brookings is in its planning stages and will eventually open as a food co-op grocery store once they have enough members.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, June 7th

