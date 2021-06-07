KOTG: Crash investigation, R.C. Police investigate dead body found in park, new co-op slated for Brookings, hot weather continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day on Monday, June 7.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly weekend crash involving a pickup truck and motorcycle north of Aberdeen.

Man killed in motorcycle crash north of Aberdeen

Police in Rapid City are investigating after a man was found dead in the central part of the city Saturday morning.

Fire damages Phillips Avenue Diner

The Phillips Avenue Diner posted on Facebook that it is closed until further notice as a result of A Saturday morning fire.

The Dakota Community Market in Brookings is in its planning stages and will eventually open as a food co-op grocery store once they have enough members.

Food co-op being planned for Brookings, looking for new members

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, June 7th

