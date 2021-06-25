KOTG: Crash in Lincoln County; Box Elder house fire; Sioux Falls Pride prepares for weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, June 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One person was hurt in a crash involving three vehicles east of Harrisburg.

Active clubs are up and running once again at the Good Samaritan Society. Last year, residents at Good Sam Prairie Creek were limited in the things they could do around the campus due to the pandemic. Now, independent living is fully open.

Sioux Falls Pride and the Sioux Falls Canaries are teaming up this evening to host Pride Night at the Birdcage.

And for tomorrow, Sioux Falls Pride is preparing for a growing number of attendees as it moved the “Pride at the Park” event to Cherapa Place. Last year would have been the 20th anniversary of Sioux Falls pride, but COVID postponed the celebration. Pride plans to honor the milestone this year instead.