KOTG: Crash at 57th and Marion; Rapid City investigating murder; Last Valentine’s Day for Sioux Falls flower shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a crash near 57th Street and Marion Road in southwestern Sioux Falls.

State and local investigators need your help finding the person who killed an 82-year-old Rapid City woman.

It’s a good week to stay inside where it’s warm, but that’s not an option for people whose work is outside. Joshua Nichols delivers mail in Sioux Falls. He walks about six miles each day.

This Sunday will be the last Valentine’s Day for a popular west side flower shop in Sioux Falls.

For those with a broken heart, Valentine’s Day can often be difficult. However, Bramble Park Zoo came up with a solution to make the day a little easier. This Valentine’s Day, the Watertown zoo is hosting a “Shred-Your Ex” event.

Dozens of kids in the Sioux Falls region are enjoying some new shoes. They received them as part of the annual shoe drive for the Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire.

