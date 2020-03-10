Closings & Delays
KOTG: Coyotes vs. Jackrabbits, injury from overnight fire and 6 months since SF tornadoes

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

The Summit League semifinals are complete, and it’s an all-South Dakota women’s championship game and all-North Dakota men’s championship game.

USD and SDSU set for rematch in Summit League Championship

One person was injured from a fall during an overnight fire at 503 South Spring Avenue Tuesday.

UPDATE: One injured after fire on Spring Avenue

A weak disturbance will move through KELOLAND Tuesday.  This will spark scattered light rain and light snow showers.

Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM March 10

A boy scout here in KELOLAND is looking to earn his wings through a special community project.

Boy scout collecting hygiene products for Bishop Dudley Hospitality House

Casey Bonhorst’s friends and family held a vigil to remember him Monday night.

A vigil for Casey Bonhorst- and the neighborhood where he was shot

It’s been six months since three EF 2 tornadoes destroyed parts of Sioux Falls.

Six months later, family reflects on losing their home to tornado

