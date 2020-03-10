KOTG: Coyotes vs. Jackrabbits, injury from overnight fire and 6 months since SF tornadoes

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
The Summit League semifinals are complete, and it’s an all-South Dakota women’s championship game and all-North Dakota men’s championship game.
One person was injured from a fall during an overnight fire at 503 South Spring Avenue Tuesday.
A weak disturbance will move through KELOLAND Tuesday. This will spark scattered light rain and light snow showers.
A boy scout here in KELOLAND is looking to earn his wings through a special community project.
Casey Bonhorst’s friends and family held a vigil to remember him Monday night.
It’s been six months since three EF 2 tornadoes destroyed parts of Sioux Falls.
