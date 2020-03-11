KOTG: COVID-19 in South Dakota, Coyotes, Bison win titles and warm day ahead

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.

The Summit League Tournament came to a close Tuesday with South Dakota winning the women’s title and North Dakota State winning the men’s championship.

A special class held at Southeast Tech is helping people earn their Class-B CDL.

We’re waking up to thick fog in southeast KELOLAND. It’ll be a warm day Wednesday.

South Dakota officials announced the state’s first possible death from the coronavirus.

With the coronavirus now in South Dakota, some schools are taking precaution and closing to sanitize buildings.

