KOTG: COVID-19 in South Dakota, Coyotes, Bison win titles and warm day ahead

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.   

The Summit League Tournament came to a close Tuesday with South Dakota winning the women’s title and North Dakota State winning the men’s championship. 

USD women outlast SDSU in Summit League Championship

A special class held at Southeast Tech is helping people earn their Class-B CDL.

Southeast Tech offering Class-B CDL prep course

We’re waking up to thick fog in southeast KELOLAND. It’ll be a warm day Wednesday.

Storm Center Update – Wednesday AM March 11

South Dakota officials announced the state’s first possible death from the coronavirus.

5 Coronavirus cases, one death in South Dakota

With the coronavirus now in South Dakota, some schools are taking precaution and closing to sanitize buildings. 

West Central Schools closed on Wednesday for deep cleaning related to COVID-19

