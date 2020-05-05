KOTG: Possible COVID-19 exposure at Mitchell bar, Brookings High School plans parking lot graduation and more cool weather

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

There are now 13 deaths related to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Good Samaritan Society Village in Sioux Falls. 

6 more COVID-19 deaths reported at Good Samaritan Society

South Dakota announced 37 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and the active case count went to 817.

South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 daily test results

State health authorities are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a Mitchell Sports Bar and Grill.

Employee at Mitchell business tests positive for COVID-19

The executive order signed by President Donald Trump last week says Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls no longer answers to the state.

CDC officials tour Smithfield plant on Monday

Smithfield Foods employees and their family members were tested at Washington High School Monday and the mass testing site remains open this week.

Smithfield workers line up for COVID-19 tests

Rain totals have been heavier around Aberdeen with over 2″ reported. Sioux Falls is closer to .50″ across the city.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, May 5th

More COVID-19 restrictions could soon be eased for the Sioux Falls business community.

Sioux Falls mayor discusses business ordinance, COVID-19 testing

Brookings School District plans graduation in the high school parking lot. 

Brookings School District finds unique way to hold graduation ceremony for 2020 seniors

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss