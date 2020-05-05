KOTG: Possible COVID-19 exposure at Mitchell bar, Brookings High School plans parking lot graduation and more cool weather

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
There are now 13 deaths related to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Good Samaritan Society Village in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota announced 37 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and the active case count went to 817.
State health authorities are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a Mitchell Sports Bar and Grill.
The executive order signed by President Donald Trump last week says Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls no longer answers to the state.
Smithfield Foods employees and their family members were tested at Washington High School Monday and the mass testing site remains open this week.
Rain totals have been heavier around Aberdeen with over 2″ reported. Sioux Falls is closer to .50″ across the city.
More COVID-19 restrictions could soon be eased for the Sioux Falls business community.
Brookings School District plans graduation in the high school parking lot.
