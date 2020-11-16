KOTG: COVID-19 death toll up to 644 in S.D., city council members to propose two ordinances and a warm week

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

We have learned from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety that 83-year-old William Hartman died Wednesday from injuries he sustained in a crash last month.

83-year-old man dies from Oct. 14 crash near Sioux Falls

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver killed along with two passengers in an interstate crash near Sturgis was going about 147 mph before hitting the back of a semi.

Patrol: Driver in crash that killed 3 was going 147 mph

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 23 more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 644 in the state.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,199 total new cases; Death toll rises to 644; Active cases at 19,360

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Sioux Falls, on Tuesday the city council will be taking a look at two ordinances they’ve already seen.

Two COVID-19 ordinances coming back to Sioux Falls City Council

Members of a Sioux Falls church dished-up hundreds of turkey dinners for people who cannot afford a warm meal for Thanksgiving.

An early Thanksgiving meal

