KOTG: COVID-19 death toll up to 644 in S.D., city council members to propose two ordinances and a warm week

We have learned from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety that 83-year-old William Hartman died Wednesday from injuries he sustained in a crash last month.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver killed along with two passengers in an interstate crash near Sturgis was going about 147 mph before hitting the back of a semi.
According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 23 more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 644 in the state.
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Sioux Falls, on Tuesday the city council will be taking a look at two ordinances they’ve already seen.
Members of a Sioux Falls church dished-up hundreds of turkey dinners for people who cannot afford a warm meal for Thanksgiving.
