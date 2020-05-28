KOTG: COVID-19 death toll up to 54 in South Dakota, Huron experiences a second outbreak and warm temperatures

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Four more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19 bringing the state’s total to 54.

After one of the first outbreaks of coronavirus and two deaths, the Huron area dropped down to no new cases of COVID-19 and held there for nearly six weeks.

Authorities in Pennington County are waiting on autopsy results. This comes after someone potentially found the body of Larry Genzlinger.

A Sioux Falls real estate company is providing clients with safe storage of their prescription meds so they don’t fall into the wrong hands.

A KELOLAND Casino is getting ready to reopen to the public.

Cloudy skies early this morning in eastern KELOLAND will move east during the late morning hours and give way to sunshine for the afternoon.

