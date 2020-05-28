KOTG: COVID-19 death toll up to 54 in South Dakota, Huron experiences a second outbreak and warm temperatures

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Four more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19 bringing the state’s total to 54.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 57 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 54; Active cases at 1,037

After one of the first outbreaks of coronavirus and two deaths, the Huron area dropped down to no new cases of COVID-19 and held there for nearly six weeks.

Huron copes with second wave of COVID-19 outbreak

Authorities in Pennington County are waiting on autopsy results. This comes after someone potentially found the body of Larry Genzlinger.

Authorities waiting on autopsy results of body believed to be missing hunter, Larry Genzlinger

A Sioux Falls real estate company is providing clients with safe storage of their prescription meds so they don’t fall into the wrong hands.

Free lock-boxes protect home sellers’ prescription meds

A KELOLAND Casino is getting ready to reopen to the public.

Royal River Casino & Hotel to reopen to the public on Friday

Cloudy skies early this morning in eastern KELOLAND will move east during the late morning hours and give way to sunshine for the afternoon.

Storm Center Update – Thursday AM May 28

