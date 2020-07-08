KOTG: COVID-19 death toll at 98 in S.D., Huron schools prepare for fall and more storm chances

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

In South Dakota, the health department says another person has died from COVID-19. The man was in his 70’s from Minnehaha County. That death brings the state total to 98.

We got an update on COVID-19 in the Sioux Falls area at the Sioux Falls City Council’s informational meeting.

State health officials say a person at the Fourth of July dance in Gary, South Dakota tested positive for COVID-19.

The full council at the Pine Ridge Reservation is expected to meet soon to discuss the recent restrictions issued by tribal president Julian Bear Runner.

Since school let out, the Huron School District has been in constant communication when deciding the fate of the 2020 through 2021 school year.

The Iroquois School District is being recognized for its unique support of the entire community.

