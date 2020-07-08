KOTG: COVID-19 death toll at 98 in S.D., Huron schools prepare for fall and more storm chances

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

In South Dakota, the health department says another person has died from COVID-19. The man was in his 70’s from Minnehaha County. That death brings the state total to 98. 

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 58 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 98; Active cases at 875

We got an update on COVID-19 in the Sioux Falls area at the Sioux Falls City Council’s informational meeting.

Testing for Sioux Falls MSA sees notable drop-in rate of positive COVID-19 testing

State health officials say a person at the Fourth of July dance in Gary, South Dakota tested positive for COVID-19. 

Potential COVID-19 exposure in Gary

The full council at the Pine Ridge Reservation is expected to meet soon to discuss the recent restrictions issued by tribal president Julian Bear Runner.

Tribal president tightens restrictions at Pine Ridge; full council expected to meet

Since school let out, the Huron School District has been in constant communication when deciding the fate of the 2020 through 2021 school year.

Huron School District developing safety plan ahead of August 24th start date

The Iroquois School District is being recognized for its unique support of the entire community.

Eastern South Dakota school district recognized for supporting students during pandemic

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests