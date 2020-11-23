KOTG: COVID-19 death toll at 819 in S.D., Sanford prepping for vaccine distribution and a Thanksgiving travel survey

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Brookings County.

Fatal two-vehicle crash involving deer in Brookings County

A former priest who stole thousands of dollars from the Diocese of Rapid City is now facing child sex charges.

Former Rapid City priest faces child pornography charges

The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota is now at 819. There have been 404 deaths reported since November 1st.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 851 total new cases; Death toll rises to 819; Active cases at 16,897

Sanford purchased six freezers in late August, and will store the Pfizer vaccine at -80 degrees, while Moderna is stored at -20.

Sanford Health preparing to store and distribute coronavirus vaccines

According to AAA, 83 percent of South Dakotans surveyed say they’re staying in place for the holiday. 

Will the coronavirus pandemic affect holiday travel?

