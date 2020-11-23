KOTG: COVID-19 death toll at 819 in S.D., Sanford prepping for vaccine distribution and a Thanksgiving travel survey

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Brookings County.

A former priest who stole thousands of dollars from the Diocese of Rapid City is now facing child sex charges.

The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota is now at 819. There have been 404 deaths reported since November 1st.

Sanford purchased six freezers in late August, and will store the Pfizer vaccine at -80 degrees, while Moderna is stored at -20.

According to AAA, 83 percent of South Dakotans surveyed say they’re staying in place for the holiday.

