KOTG: COVID-19 death toll at 1,259 in S.D., a women’s football team in Sioux Falls and a firetruck collecting toys

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 16 more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 1,259.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 632 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,259; Active cases decrease to 12,747

Thousands of people across the United States are dealing with something called post-COVID syndrome. A Brookings woman is one of these “long haulers” who continue to experience debilitating symptoms long after they have been declared “recovered” from the virus.

Brookings woman a ‘long hauler’ with lingering COVID-19 symptoms

A firetruck parked outside of Scheels in Sioux Falls Saturday wasn’t on an emergency call.  Instead, the truck was there to collect toys. 

A firetruck filled with toys

It’s a first for South Dakota: professional women’s tackle football. 

South Dakota Pheasants: Women’s professional football kicks off this spring in Sioux Falls

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 