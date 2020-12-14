KOTG: COVID-19 death toll at 1,259 in S.D., a women’s football team in Sioux Falls and a firetruck collecting toys

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 16 more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 1,259.

Thousands of people across the United States are dealing with something called post-COVID syndrome. A Brookings woman is one of these “long haulers” who continue to experience debilitating symptoms long after they have been declared “recovered” from the virus.

A firetruck parked outside of Scheels in Sioux Falls Saturday wasn’t on an emergency call. Instead, the truck was there to collect toys.

It’s a first for South Dakota: professional women’s tackle football.

