KOTG: COVID-19 death toll at 115 in S.D., Attic Bar and Grill selling masks for donations and happy campers at Leif Ericson

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

As of Thursday morning, four more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19.

Target and CVS have joined the growing list of national retailers that will require customers to wear masks.

The Attic Bar and Grill general manager says customers started asking if they could buy masks that the employees were wearing. Now they can. There are three to choose from. The business is donating all of the money to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. 

While a number of county fairs have been cancelled due to the pandemic, the Central States Fair in Rapid City is a go. 

Organizers of this weekend’s loft tour in Sioux Falls say the pandemic is getting more people interested in living downtown.

Even during a pandemic, you can still find lots of happy campers at Leif Ericson.

