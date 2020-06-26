KOTG: COVID-19 death at 87 in S.D., flooding in Kingsbury County and hail storm in Custer

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in southern Kingsbury County Thursday night.

Heavy rain in Kingsbury County

No, it wasn’t winter time here in Custer. A major hail storm that swept through the city. 

Custer sees major hail and rain thunderstorm

As Sioux Falls police investigate the death of one missing person, they are still looking for another.  

Police need your help in missing person case

Thursday afternoon, about two dozen people gathered at Van Eps Park in Sioux Falls for a Black Lives Matter protest, demanding change within law enforcement and an end to systemic racism.

Black Lives Matter protest at Van Eps Park Thursday

The South Dakota Health Department says three more people have died in the state due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 60 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 87; Active cases at 800

As the pandemic continues, South Dakota hopes to test about 44,00 people per month. 

As pandemic continues, South Dakota looks to test roughly 44,000 people per month

In Worthington, the city is encouraging customers to shop at local businesses with a reopening celebration. 

Worthington Reopening Celebration encourages people to shop local

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories


 
More Contests