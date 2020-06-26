KOTG: COVID-19 death at 87 in S.D., flooding in Kingsbury County and hail storm in Custer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know in news and weather.

Investigators have confirmed the identity of a body found in a garage next to a missing woman's SUV. Authorities say it is Angela Armstrong. She was last seen in the beginning of June. Police were called to an apartment complex on the southwest side of Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon for an unusual odor. Inside they found Angela Armstrong's gray Chevy Traverse. Police say the Armstrong does live in the area, but the garage does not belong to her. Investigators say they are still figuring out her cause of death.