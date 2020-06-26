KOTG: COVID-19 death at 87 in S.D., flooding in Kingsbury County and hail storm in Custer

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.
Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in southern Kingsbury County Thursday night.
No, it wasn’t winter time here in Custer. A major hail storm that swept through the city.
As Sioux Falls police investigate the death of one missing person, they are still looking for another.
Thursday afternoon, about two dozen people gathered at Van Eps Park in Sioux Falls for a Black Lives Matter protest, demanding change within law enforcement and an end to systemic racism.
The South Dakota Health Department says three more people have died in the state due to COVID-19.
As the pandemic continues, South Dakota hopes to test about 44,00 people per month.
In Worthington, the city is encouraging customers to shop at local businesses with a reopening celebration.
Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.