KOTG: COVID-19 concerns, E-Learning and snow chances this weekend

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!
West Central School District was the first in South Dakota to close due to coronavirus concerns Wednesday, and is closed again Thursday.
In the wake of West Central Schools closing down for cleaning related to COVID-19, The Dell Rapids School District is making sure that, if they ever have to do anything similar, their education could keep going.
There are three more cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, according to the state’s Department of Health.
This weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Sioux Falls has been canceled.
A batch of light rain showers continues to move south this morning as winds increase from the northwest.
In addition to volunteering, dozens of people helped raise more than $130,000 to help residents clean up after the tornadoes. Some of that money is still being distributed.