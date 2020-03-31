KOTG: COVID-19 cases grow, businesses keep innovating and SF puts on light show

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

South Dakota surpassed 100 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the latest numbers from the state department of health.

While South Dakota has 101 cases, Minnesota has 576 and Iowa has 424 positive cases. If you factor in the populations, the numbers are actually very similar.

Enjoy Tuesday’s highs in the 60s and 70s as the weather continues to be above normal for this time of year.

State Health officials say two staff members at Saloon No. 10 in Deadwood have tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many restaurants around KELOLAND are changing the way they do business, including The Colonial House in Rapid City.

If you’re getting takeout orders from local restaurants, From now through May 1st, save those receipts. Vern Eide says it will take the total amount you spend and apply it toward a car you buy here.

It was a great turnout for the city of Sioux Falls as people across the area turned on their lights to show appreciation for the people fighting on the front lines of the pandemic.

