KOTG: COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Sioux Falls continues to prep for surge and slick roads

A growing number of counties in South Dakota now have community spread of COVID-19. The state has confirmed 165 cases of COVID-19 — that’s up 36 compared to Wednesday.

Governor Kristi Noem is bringing in the National Guard to help the state prepare for more cases.

The snow and freezing rain from Thursday in moving east Friday morning as skies clear. Roads are slick in some areas from ice forming overnight.

The city of Sioux Falls is actively preparing for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

One area that hasn’t been shutdown by COVID-19 is South Dakota’s State Parks.

Guests from the St. Francis House, who have either been laid off or have reduced hours at work, are volunteering.

