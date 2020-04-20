Live Now
KOTG: COVID-19 cases, business exposures in Sioux Falls and a week of warm weather

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

South Dakota has 1,635 positive cases of COVID-19 with 646 recoveries. 

Sunday’s COVID-19 cases increase by 93, 86 new cases in Minnehaha County

We’ve also learned about possible COVID-19 exposure at a pair of Sioux Falls businesses.

Potential COVID-19 exposure at two Sioux Falls businesses

We’ll continue with the warm weather for Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance for some of us to see 80-degree weather on Wednesday!

Storm Center Update – Monday AM April 20

Governor Noem says South Dakota has bent the curve by 75 percent.

South Dakota’s ‘flattened curve’ is based on need for hospitalization

The Sioux Falls City Council is scheduled to make some tough decisions this week.

City considers new data modeling to mitigate COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has many people in KELOLAND worrying about job security. And that includes those who are just getting ready to enter the workforce. 

COVID-19 impact on college seniors

High school seniors are also feeling the impact of the COVID-19 cancellations.

Minnesota community honors high school seniors

