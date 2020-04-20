KOTG: COVID-19 cases, business exposures in Sioux Falls and a week of warm weather

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.
South Dakota has 1,635 positive cases of COVID-19 with 646 recoveries.
We’ve also learned about possible COVID-19 exposure at a pair of Sioux Falls businesses.
We’ll continue with the warm weather for Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance for some of us to see 80-degree weather on Wednesday!
Governor Noem says South Dakota has bent the curve by 75 percent.
The Sioux Falls City Council is scheduled to make some tough decisions this week.
The COVID-19 pandemic has many people in KELOLAND worrying about job security. And that includes those who are just getting ready to enter the workforce.
High school seniors are also feeling the impact of the COVID-19 cancellations.
