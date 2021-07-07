KOTG: Council approves Lt. Thum as new police chief; Farmers see significant damage to crops; Midco’s move to 10G

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The next police chief of Sioux Falls will be Lieutenant Jon Thum, who is already with the department.

Sioux Falls City Council approves Lt. Jon Thum as new police chief with unanimous vote

Some parts of KELOLAND received some much needed rain over the last couple days — but along with the rain came storm damage.

Can’t catch a break: Farmers near Menno receive significant damage to crops, irrigation pivot

Midco announced a major acceleration of its plan to bring 10G internet speeds to KELOLAND.

What Midco’s move to 10G means for you

It’s a job that doesn’t usually get much recognition, but that’s about to change. There will be a grocery store bagging competition at this year’s South Dakota State Fair.

Grocery store bagging competition will be held at South Dakota State Fair

You’ve probably heard of the burger battle, but now Downtown Sioux Falls will host the Pork Showdown.

Pork showdown being held in Sioux Falls

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 