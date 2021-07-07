KOTG: Council approves Lt. Thum as new police chief; Farmers see significant damage to crops; Midco’s move to 10G

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The next police chief of Sioux Falls will be Lieutenant Jon Thum, who is already with the department.

Some parts of KELOLAND received some much needed rain over the last couple days — but along with the rain came storm damage.

Midco announced a major acceleration of its plan to bring 10G internet speeds to KELOLAND.

It’s a job that doesn’t usually get much recognition, but that’s about to change. There will be a grocery store bagging competition at this year’s South Dakota State Fair.

You’ve probably heard of the burger battle, but now Downtown Sioux Falls will host the Pork Showdown.