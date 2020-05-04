KOTG: Coronavirus testing at Washington High School, more people fishing and cooler weather

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Avera will hold COVID-19 testing for Smithfield Foods employees and families at Washington High School starting Monday.

The Sioux Falls City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to lift COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.

City parks have been busy after Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken announced a limited reopening of the parks on Thursday.

We are expecting showers and thundershowers Monday in KELOLAND. You can see the early morning trends showing rain in central and western SD.

South Dakota Game Fish and Parks says they’ve seen an increase in fishing this spring as people continue to look for outdoor activities.

The Starlite Drive-In Theatre in Mitchell has been empty for seven years, but that’s about to change.

