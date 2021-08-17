KOTG: Convicted sex offender arrested; devastation in Haiti affects local nonprofit; rain chances in the forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A sex offender with a long criminal record is back in jail facing new charges in Minnehaha County.

Authorities have released an update on a shooting that happened in Rapid City on Friday, August 13.

President Joe Biden called the violent chaos at Kabul’s airport “gut-wrenching,” but he is standing by America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. Monday, we had the chance to sit down with Lynn Hartsell, a retired two-star general with the United States Army. He opposes the departure.

The devastation in Haiti is hitting close to home for a local non-profit. Mission-Haiti is based in Sioux Falls, and its members work alongside the people in southern Haiti.

Day 1 of the Turner County Fair is in the books. While there, members of the Turner County Sheriff’s Office decided to get in on the fun. In a post on it’s Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office says Sheriff Luke, Deputy Andrews and Deputy O’Connor were called to the power slides at the fair for reports of people going two fast on the slides.

