KOTG: Congress affirms President-elect Biden early Thursday morning after violent breach at U.S. Capitol, FBI investigating and the lights staying up at Falls Park

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Wednesday, forcing members into hiding and halting the formal congressional electoral vote count to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, for more than six hours.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation will continue to investigate the people involved in Wednesday’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.

And as the delegation took cover in D.C. after the U.S. Capitol was stormed, their local offices also stepped up security.

In the early hours Thursday morning, the joint session of Congress affirmed President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s Electoral College win.

On a more positive note as you start your day, you have some extra time to take in the lights at Falls Park.

