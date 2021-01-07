KOTG: Congress affirms President-elect Biden early Thursday morning after violent breach at U.S. Capitol, FBI investigating and the lights staying up at Falls Park

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Wednesday, forcing members into hiding and halting the formal congressional electoral vote count to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, for more than six hours.

Live Updates: Trump says ‘there will be an orderly transition’ as Congress certifies Joe Biden’s Electoral College win

The Federal Bureau of Investigation will continue to investigate the people involved in Wednesday’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol. 

FBI seeking information, photos and videos from violent protests at Capitol

And as the delegation took cover in D.C. after the U.S. Capitol was stormed, their local offices also stepped up security.

Updates on South Dakota Congressional delegation as protestors enter U.S. Capitol

In the early hours Thursday morning, the joint session of Congress affirmed President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s Electoral College win.

Congress certifies Biden’s Electoral College win

On a more positive note as you start your day, you have some extra time to take in the lights at Falls Park.

Winter Wonderland lights staying up at Falls Park until end of January

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 