KOTG: Concert planned for September, SF Pride celebrates and more rain chances

Toby Keith is coming to the PREMIER Center in September.

The Minnesota State Patrol says four people died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35 Saturday night.

Sioux Falls Pride hosted a gathering Saturday in front of city hall to celebrate 20 years of the LGBTQ advocacy group.

In wake of recent protests and calls for racial equality, Augustana University in Sioux Falls is highlighting the experiences of some of its Black students, as the school looks to learn from its students studying there.

Two Sioux Falls filmmakers have come together to form the nonprofit called ‘The Hazard Project.’

Families spent time on the trails at Good Earth State Park in southeastern KELOLAND taking in the scenery and taking advantage of time together.

We’ll carry a 50% chance of rain in Sioux Falls with highs in the mid 70s. Mid and upper 70s are likely for central and western KELOLAND.

