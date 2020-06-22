Live Now
KOTG: Concert planned for September, SF Pride celebrates and more rain chances

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Toby Keith is coming to the PREMIER Center in September. 

Toby Keith concert set for September 19 in Sioux Falls

The Minnesota State Patrol says four people died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35 Saturday night.

Wrong-way crash on Twin Cities interstate kills 4, including two from South Dakota

Sioux Falls Pride hosted a gathering Saturday in front of city hall to celebrate 20 years of the LGBTQ advocacy group.

Pride visibility brings rainbow of colors to City Hall

In wake of recent protests and calls for racial equality, Augustana University in Sioux Falls is highlighting the experiences of some of its Black students, as the school looks to learn from its students studying there.

Augustana provides Mekhi Moore platform to help make change

Two Sioux Falls filmmakers have come together to form the nonprofit called ‘The Hazard Project.’

Local filmmakers aim to create perspective on race through short film

Families spent time on the trails at Good Earth State Park in southeastern KELOLAND taking in the scenery and taking advantage of time together.

Dad’s celebrate Father’s Day at state park

We’ll carry a 50% chance of rain in Sioux Falls with highs in the mid 70s. Mid and upper 70s are likely for central and western KELOLAND.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, June 22nd

