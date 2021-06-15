KOTG: Community comes together for Hudson family; hear from Sioux Falls police chief finalists; Good Sam’s guardian angel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Hudson community is coming together to help the family of Ricky Sneve, a 10-year-old boy who drowned south of Hudson Saturday.

‘He just was a great kid’: Hudson community coming together to support family of drowning victim

The dictionary defines a Cold Case as “a case that has not been solved.” Some cases have been cold for decades; including the murder of 92-year-old Clara Olson.

Last night we had a chance to talk with the finalists for Sioux Falls’ next police chief.

Finalists to be next Sioux Falls police chief participate in public forum

A staff member with the Good Samaritan Society is receiving special recognition for her hard work. Chong Buckhaus has been working at the Good Sam Prairie Creek Lodge for four years.

Meet the Good Samaritan Society’s ‘guardian angel’

