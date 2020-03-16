KOTG: College students reacting to extended breaks, Yankton facing murder charges and slick roads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Here's what you need to know as you begin your Sunday:

The latest numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health show that there have been no new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of noon Saturday. The number of positive cases still stands at nine. The number of negative cases has more than doubled since Friday, with results from three tests still pending. COVID-19 has turned up in seven South Dakota counties. We expect updated numbers from the department of health later today.