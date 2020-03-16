1  of  43
Closings & Delays
Active Generations Adrian Schools Big Stone City School Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools Bison School District Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Bridgewater-Emery School District Brookings School District Canistota School District Celebrate Community Church Central Lyon Community Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Colome School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Ellsworth, MN Estelline School District Faith School District Hills-Beaver Creek Lead-Deadwood Life Church Marion Montrose Newell Ortonville-Big Stone City Parkston Pipestone Rock Rapids Head Start Rosholt Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District SD Department of Labor and Regulation Sibley-Ocheyedan Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools South Central SWO Head Start Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tracy Trinity Lutheran School United Church of Canistota Vermillion Wagner Watertown School District West Lyon Community

KOTG: College students reacting to extended breaks, Yankton facing murder charges and slick roads

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

College students got an extra week of spring break due to concerns of COVID-19. University of Sioux Falls graduate Jack Schelhaas is currently attending to get his masters.

USF students react to extended spring break

A 47-year-old Yankton man is waking up behind bars Monday morning, accused of stabbing someone in northeast Sioux Falls.

Yankton man arrested in fatal stabbing

We are watching the roads this morning as a light wintry mix continue to move across the region.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, March 16th

With schools closing in South Dakota, Feeding South Dakota wants to make sure families and children can still have access to a meal. 

Feeding South Dakota holds emergency packing events in response to COVID-19

The Sioux Falls School District is planning to have free meals available at six elementary school locations between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The meals are sack lunches for anyone from age one to 18.

Sioux Falls School District providing free lunches at six locations

Amid the outbreak in South Dakota, churches are encouraging their congregations to practice social-distancing, even when it comes to worship. 

Worshiping during a pandemic: Sioux Falls churches reevaluate how services look

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss