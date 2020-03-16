KOTG: College students reacting to extended breaks, Yankton facing murder charges and slick roads

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.
College students got an extra week of spring break due to concerns of COVID-19. University of Sioux Falls graduate Jack Schelhaas is currently attending to get his masters.
A 47-year-old Yankton man is waking up behind bars Monday morning, accused of stabbing someone in northeast Sioux Falls.
We are watching the roads this morning as a light wintry mix continue to move across the region.
With schools closing in South Dakota, Feeding South Dakota wants to make sure families and children can still have access to a meal.
The Sioux Falls School District is planning to have free meals available at six elementary school locations between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The meals are sack lunches for anyone from age one to 18.
Amid the outbreak in South Dakota, churches are encouraging their congregations to practice social-distancing, even when it comes to worship.
