KOTG: Cold! Overnight fire and a Valentine’s Day bake sale in Mitchell

Cold temperatures Thursday morning! The headlines for cold will improve Thursday afternoon, but frost bite can be a problem in a just a matter of minutes in weather like this.

A special bake sale in Mitchell is looking to benefit kids graduating high school. The bake-sale is at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell.

Sioux Falls fire crews were kept busy overnight. Crews responded to a fire in the 4200 block of East 12th Street.

A newly remodeled Sioux Falls business is fighting to keep its off-sale liquor license. The owners of Looks Marketplace, which moved into the old CJ Calloways last November, wants to keep its off-sale liquor license, which it’s had for years.

You can be a leader at any age. It’s something you can do at home, school, or even work. Students from Garfield Elementary are learning that at a leadership lunch with Mayor Paul TenHaken Wednesday.

Governor Kristi Noem is hoping to encourage more students to get involved in the arts. She announced the first South Dakota Governor’s Art Competition.

