KOTG: Climbing COVID-19 cases, mild weather and rethinking weddings

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Three weeks ago, students and teachers in the Sioux Falls School District made the jump from in-class to online learning. A big part of that transition was done by the district’s Information and Technology Services team.

Meet the team behind the Sioux Falls School District’s remote learning success

Over the weekend, South Dakota surpassed 200 positive COVID-19 cases. As of noon Sunday, there have been 240 confirmed positive cases in the state. 

Sunday COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota: 23 new cases in Minnehaha County

Temperatures will be the big weather story with many areas in the 60s and 70s. Clouds will be thicker across the east, but the weather looks good!

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, April 6th

President Trump approved a disaster declaration for South Dakota due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Trump approves South Dakota disaster declaration

Projections say COVID-19 won’t peak in South Dakota until mid-June, and mitigation efforts must continue through August.

Newest projections say COVID-19 won’t peak in South Dakota until mid-June

Many couples have had to postpone their weddings because of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, some couples are just re-thinking the way they say their vows. 

Celebrating love: ‘I do’ in a unique way

