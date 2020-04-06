KOTG: Climbing COVID-19 cases, mild weather and rethinking weddings

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Three weeks ago, students and teachers in the Sioux Falls School District made the jump from in-class to online learning. A big part of that transition was done by the district’s Information and Technology Services team.

Over the weekend, South Dakota surpassed 200 positive COVID-19 cases. As of noon Sunday, there have been 240 confirmed positive cases in the state.

Temperatures will be the big weather story with many areas in the 60s and 70s. Clouds will be thicker across the east, but the weather looks good!

President Trump approved a disaster declaration for South Dakota due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Projections say COVID-19 won’t peak in South Dakota until mid-June, and mitigation efforts must continue through August.

Many couples have had to postpone their weddings because of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, some couples are just re-thinking the way they say their vows.

