KOTG: City leaders call for help in slowing COVID-19 spread, S.D. Supreme Court hearing arguments and 80-degree weather

People inside a Rowena, South Dakota business foiled a suspect who allegedly tried to rob the business. Minnehaha County sheriff's deputies, along with Sioux Falls police and the South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the scene southeast of Sioux Falls late Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the people inside had been able to detain the suspect. They left the business and turned the suspect over to law enforcement. No one was hurt. The suspect, Deng Deng Jiel, Jr. is charged with first-degree attempted robbery.