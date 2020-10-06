KOTG: City leaders call for help in slowing COVID-19 spread, S.D. Supreme Court hearing arguments and 80-degree weather

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

City leaders are calling on the public in Sioux Falls and the region to help slow the spread of COVID-19.  Public Health Director Jill Franken says everyone needs to do their part. 

Sioux Falls Mayor: ‘We each need to do our part of manage COVID-19’

President Trump is back at the White House after spending several days at Walter Reed Medical Center. 

President Trump has received different treatments for COVID-19

This week the South Dakota’s Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in Vermillion. 

WATCH LIVE at 9 a.m.: South Dakota Supreme Court hearings

Who is responsible for the actions of an adult with mental health challenges who breaks the law?  That was the question at the heart of oral arguments Monday at the South Dakota Supreme Court. 

SD Supreme Court hears oral arguments in standoff/mental health case

Enjoy the warm weather today as highs return to the 70s and 80s once again across KELOLAND.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, October 6th

