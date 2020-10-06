KOTG: City leaders call for help in slowing COVID-19 spread, S.D. Supreme Court hearing arguments and 80-degree weather

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
City leaders are calling on the public in Sioux Falls and the region to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Public Health Director Jill Franken says everyone needs to do their part.
President Trump is back at the White House after spending several days at Walter Reed Medical Center.
This week the South Dakota’s Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in Vermillion.
Who is responsible for the actions of an adult with mental health challenges who breaks the law? That was the question at the heart of oral arguments Monday at the South Dakota Supreme Court.
Enjoy the warm weather today as highs return to the 70s and 80s once again across KELOLAND.
Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.