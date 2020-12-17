KOTG: Christmas card campaign for Madison nursing home, no indoor dining in Minnesota until 2021 and vaccine answers

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently being given to frontline health workers. The Moderna vaccine could arrive next week. We asked Avera’s Vice President of Clinical Quality if one vaccine is better than the other.

This week’s shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is just the first phase of vaccinations in South Dakota.

Restaurant workers in southwest Minnesota say they’re disappointed customers won’t be able to dine-in for another month.

Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is making snow to prepare for it’s 2021 season.

The Salvation Army continues to collect donations during its red kettle campaign, but money isn’t the only thing that has turned up in the buckets.

Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison is hoping people will send some holiday cheer. The idea for a Christmas card campaign was started by Tyler Quenzer.

