KOTG: Children’s Inn facility to break ground; Gov. Noem broadband initiative; Virtual fieldtrips to the Butterfly House & Aquarium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Coming up later this morning, Children’s Inn will break ground on a new facility in Sioux Falls. The event will get underway at 11:30 a.m. on East 8th Street just west of I-229.

Children’s Inn set to break ground on new space next week

Governor Kristi Noem is holding a press conference later this morning to highlight the Connect SD Broadband Initiative.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Noem to highlight Connect SD Broadband Initiative at press conference

There’s a new location for SDSU graduation ceremonies this weekend. SDSU is holding multiple outdoor ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday to help keep people safe from COVID-19.

SDSU juggling graduation ceremonies, football over same weekend

Dakota State University is also making some changes to graduation this year. This weekend, DSU will hold two commencement ceremonies instead of one. Both will be at the DSU Fieldhouse.

Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM May 4

A lot of drivers think it’s OK to go five miles an hour over the speed limit, but that could cost you a lot of money in a construction zone.

Road construction projects underway in Sioux Falls

Since some schools aren’t allowing field trips, the Butterfly House & Aquarium is partnering with production company PINstudios to bring the trips to them.

Butterfly House offering 360-degree virtual tour for classrooms

If you’re looking for an activity to to do with the whole family, registration for this weekends Great Cardboard Race at the Midco Aquatic Center is still open. All you need is a cardboard box and a little creativity– and you could end up winning some prizes.

Great Cardboard Race

