KOTG: Children’s Inn facility to break ground; Gov. Noem broadband initiative; Virtual fieldtrips to the Butterfly House & Aquarium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Coming up later this morning, Children’s Inn will break ground on a new facility in Sioux Falls. The event will get underway at 11:30 a.m. on East 8th Street just west of I-229.

Governor Kristi Noem is holding a press conference later this morning to highlight the Connect SD Broadband Initiative.

There’s a new location for SDSU graduation ceremonies this weekend. SDSU is holding multiple outdoor ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday to help keep people safe from COVID-19.

Dakota State University is also making some changes to graduation this year. This weekend, DSU will hold two commencement ceremonies instead of one. Both will be at the DSU Fieldhouse.

Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM May 4

A lot of drivers think it’s OK to go five miles an hour over the speed limit, but that could cost you a lot of money in a construction zone.

Since some schools aren’t allowing field trips, the Butterfly House & Aquarium is partnering with production company PINstudios to bring the trips to them.

If you’re looking for an activity to to do with the whole family, registration for this weekends Great Cardboard Race at the Midco Aquatic Center is still open. All you need is a cardboard box and a little creativity– and you could end up winning some prizes.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.