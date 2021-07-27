KOTG: Change in 1981 Baby Andrew murder case; missing Dell Rapids woman; Gov. Noem visits border

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

More than four decades after the crime, a South Dakota cold case could soon come to a close. Theresa Bentaas is scheduled to change her plea on October 8. The Sioux Falls woman is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of a newborn baby, known as Baby Andrew.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Kenyon Brown. The 55-year-old was last seen in the Dell Rapids area last Thursday.

Crews in Western KELOLAND worked in 100 degree heat on Monday to rescue a man trapped in a trench.

Governor Kristi Noem was in Texas on Monday, visiting members of the South Dakota National Guard stationed on the southern border. While there, Governor Noem also met with members of the Texas National Guard and Border Patrol. She then surveyed three posts manned by South Dakota guardsmen and witnessed Border Patrol intake migrant families.

Firefighters from Central South Dakota are heading out west to help fight wildfires. Three members of the Fort Pierre Fire Department left for Washington State on Sunday.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is now requiring health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines.

