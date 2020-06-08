KOTG: Challenges for people of color in Sioux Falls, man dies in plane crash and more hot weather

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Around the country people are continuing to honor the memory of people of color who have lost their lives. And while growing up is different for everyone, we want to share experiences of growing up in South Dakota as a minority.

Growing up black in South Dakota

We also spoke with local black business owners about the challenges they’ve faced, and challenges minorities face in the workplace. 

Local black business owners talk about experiences in Sioux Falls

A plane crash at the Sioux falls Regional Airport has left one person dead.

UPDATE: One dead after small, twin-engine plane crash in Sioux Falls

According to the department of health, as of Sunday, there are nearly 90 patients being treated for the coronavirus in state hospitals.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 71 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 65; Active cases at 1038

We’ve got the details on a potential COVID-19 exposure out of Clay County.

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Charcoal Lounge in Vermillion

Because the job market has changed so much during the pandemic, experts say those who graduated from college this year may have a difficult time finding a job in their chosen career field.

2020 graduates face uncertain times in job market

It will be another hot and windy day in eastern KELOLAND as highs climb to the low to middle 90s.

Storm Center Update – Monday AM June 8

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests