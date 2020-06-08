KOTG: Challenges for people of color in Sioux Falls, man dies in plane crash and more hot weather

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Around the country people are continuing to honor the memory of people of color who have lost their lives. And while growing up is different for everyone, we want to share experiences of growing up in South Dakota as a minority.

We also spoke with local black business owners about the challenges they’ve faced, and challenges minorities face in the workplace.

A plane crash at the Sioux falls Regional Airport has left one person dead.

According to the department of health, as of Sunday, there are nearly 90 patients being treated for the coronavirus in state hospitals.

We’ve got the details on a potential COVID-19 exposure out of Clay County.

Because the job market has changed so much during the pandemic, experts say those who graduated from college this year may have a difficult time finding a job in their chosen career field.

It will be another hot and windy day in eastern KELOLAND as highs climb to the low to middle 90s.

