KOTG: Celebrating Labor Day weekend safely, RC assault suspect arrested and cold weather coming next week

Rapid City Police say the suspect in an assault that happened Thursday has been arrested. Allac ‘AJ’ Dismountsthrice was arrested by Box Elder police Thursday at around 4:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls police are looking for a man and woman driving a stolen vehicle who may be armed.

A lot of business owners are feeling the pinch of the pandemic.

Usually Labor Day weekend is a time for camping, being with family and enjoying time off from work or school. But doctors say you need to celebrate responsibly this year.

