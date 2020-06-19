KOTG: Celebrating Juneteenth, growing up black in South Dakota and Rapid City preparing for President Trump

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Friday marks the anniversary of a major moment in history. June 19th, 1865 is the day the last group of enslaved African Americans were told they were free, even though the Emancipation Proclamation had come a couple years earlier.

Another community in southeastern KELOLAND is recognizing Juneteenth.

A South Dakota woman recently shared her experiences growing up as a black person in a small town on her blog.

Three Aberdeen firefighters are recovering after being hurt while battling a grass fire that spread to house Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Sioux Falls made the decision to cancel the 2020 Independence Day Parade and Picnic. Instead, the city is going virtual as they have two new activities this year.

Rapid City is preparing to possibly host President Donald Trump during the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.

It will be a comfortable day with highs in the 70s and 80s with light winds.

