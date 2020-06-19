KOTG: Celebrating Juneteenth, growing up black in South Dakota and Rapid City preparing for President Trump

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Friday marks the anniversary of a major moment in history.  June 19th, 1865 is the day the last group of enslaved African Americans were told they were free, even though the Emancipation Proclamation had come a couple years earlier.

Sioux Falls prepares to celebrate Juneteenth virtually

Another community in southeastern KELOLAND is recognizing Juneteenth.

Vermillion recognizing Juneteenth

A South Dakota woman recently shared her experiences growing up as a black person in a small town on her blog.

Samantha’s story: Being black in South Dakota

Three Aberdeen firefighters are recovering after being hurt while battling a grass fire that spread to house Wednesday afternoon.

Strong winds contribute to large house fire near Aberdeen

The City of Sioux Falls made the decision to cancel the 2020 Independence Day Parade and Picnic. Instead, the city is going virtual as they have two new activities this year.

Sioux Falls goes virtual for Fourth of July celebration

Rapid City is preparing to possibly host President Donald Trump during the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.

Rapid City prepares for President Trump’s visit

It will be a comfortable day with highs in the 70s and 80s with light winds.

Storm Center Update – Friday AM June 19

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests