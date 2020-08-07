KOTG: CDC Smithfield report, sale of fishing licenses up, sharing the road with bicycles, possible rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. This is KELOLAND on The Go…. with all you need to know in news and weather as you start your day.

Smithfield Foods employees are still going through the medical screening tent as they report to work.

But that wasn’t the case back in March. According to a newly released CDC report, the South Dakota Department of health was first notified of a positive case of covid-19 at the facility on March 24.

The number of new cases rapidly increased over the next few weeks to over 900; with 67 new cases per day, making it one of the nation’s hot spots for coronavirus. Two employees died. The CDC report says after the meatpacking plant shut down, the number of new cases dropped to 10 per day.

In early May, under CDC guidance and the South Dakota Health Department, it began screening all employees for fever, installing physical barriers on the production line, and amending the employee dress code to include optional masks, which were later required.

COVID-19 is making life complicated, but it’s also showing two teens the simpler things in life.

Twins Elijah and Elyse Skillbred have taken up fishing. They say, there’s not much else to do. And they’re not alone.

Game Fish and Parks says 17-thousand more people bought fishing licenses in June than they did at that time last year. Amy Skillbred says it’s nice seeing her children bonding.

Statewide, fishing numbers are up. Game Fish and Parks says a lot of people are getting back to fishing to help pass the time.

Following the proper rules of the road can help keep everyone safe. For drivers, you may find yourself sharing the road with cyclists.

According to the city of Sioux Falls website, bicyclists have the same responsibilities when riding in the street as vehicles do, and must ride with the flow of traffic and obey all traffic laws.

The popular music show on KELOLAND TV hasn’t been able to record new artists because of the pandemic. So instead, they’re putting together a series of best-of performances this fall called White Wall Sessions Classic.

And it’s International Beer Today and at least one spot in KELOLAND will be celebrating it.

Today a Miller Lite beer truck will head to Scotland, South Dakota. From noon to 1-Miller Lite will hand out one free 12oz beer per person.