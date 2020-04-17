KOTG: Cases continue rise, Noem highlights hospitalizations and warm weather returning

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.

According to the state health department, South Dakota now has more than 1,300 cases, including more than 1,100 in Sioux Falls.

While, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 continues to grow, Governor Kristi Noem says the number the state and country should be focusing on are the number of hospitalizations.

Health workers on the front lines are still preparing for the surge in patients.

We have a crisp, cool start to the day here in KELOLAND. The promise of warmer weather just around the corner is our top weather story.

The Good Samaritan Society says five residents and three employees at its Sioux Falls Village tested positive for COVID-19.

All ten finalists have now been announced for the 2020 Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group player of the year awards.

