KOTG: Cases continue rise, Noem highlights hospitalizations and warm weather returning

According to the state health department, South Dakota now has more than 1,300 cases, including more than 1,100 in Sioux Falls. 

Minnehaha County passes 1,000 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported as South Dakota increases to 1,311

While, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 continues to grow, Governor Kristi Noem says the number the state and country should be focusing on are the number of hospitalizations.

South Dakota governor confronts national media attention; says CDC wrapped up Smithfield tour

Health workers on the front lines are still preparing for the surge in patients.

Doctor on the front lines prepares for surge; takes precautions to protect family

We have a crisp, cool start to the day here in KELOLAND. The promise of warmer weather just around the corner is our top weather story.

Storm Center Update- Friday AM, April 17th

The Good Samaritan Society says five residents and three employees at its Sioux Falls Village tested positive for COVID-19.

5 residents, 3 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls

All ten finalists have now been announced for the 2020 Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group player of the year awards.

Ten finalists announced for the 2020 Player of the Year awards

