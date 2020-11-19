KOTG: Car vs. pedestrian crash on Minnesota Avenue, Rapid City debates mask mandate and 60-degree weather

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Strong winds in western KELOLAND made fighting a fire difficult Wednesday morning.

A shooting in Rapid City Wednesday night ended with one person in the hospital and another arrested.

Sioux Falls Police were called to the area of 5th Street and Minnesota Avenue for reports of a car vs. pedestrian crash.

Sioux Falls Police will not respond to calls about people not wearing masks.

A handful of South Dakota’s other bigger cities have also passed mask mandates in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

People and businesses in Rapid City are making their opinions known on a possible city-wide mask mandate.

Highs today still look mild across KELOLAND for this time of the year, with some 60s across the south and 50s in the north.

