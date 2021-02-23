KOTG: Car hopping in Brandon; Compromised bill to replace House Bill 1100; Japanese Gardens restoration



The man suspected of murdering an 82-year old Rapid City woman is waking up in the Pennington County Jail this morning, being held without bond.

Two stolen dogs are safe at home, after a thief took off with their owner’s SUV. It happened Saturday night outside a restaurant near 26th and Louise.

A Sioux Falls business is hoping for the safe return of one of their unique grills.

Five people have been arrested in connection to a car hopping case in Brandon.

Supporters of Medical Marijuana have proposed a compromised bill to replace House Bill 1100.

One of the most pristine and photographed areas of Sioux Falls is getting a makeover.

A congregation of eagles is bringing bird watchers to a field near Hudson, South Dakota.

