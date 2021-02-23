KOTG: Car hopping in Brandon; Compromised bill to replace House Bill 1100; Japanese Gardens restoration

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:


SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

The man suspected of murdering an 82-year old Rapid City woman is waking up in the Pennington County Jail this morning, being held without bond.

Homicide suspect arrested near Manderson

Two stolen dogs are safe at home, after a thief took off with their owner’s SUV.  It happened Saturday night outside a restaurant near 26th and Louise.

UPDATE: Dogs in stolen car found safe

A Sioux Falls business is hoping for the safe return of one of their unique grills.

Caught on camera: Pink pig grill stolen from outside of Sioux Falls business

Five people have been arrested in connection to a car hopping case in Brandon.

Five arrested in connection to car hopping

Supporters of Medical Marijuana have proposed a compromised bill to replace House Bill 1100.

Medical marijuana supporters propose compromise on implementation deadline

One of the most pristine and photographed areas of Sioux Falls is getting a makeover.

Restoring and repairing Japanese Gardens

A congregation of eagles is bringing bird watchers to a field near Hudson, South Dakota.

Bird watchers keeping an eagle eye on local farm

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 