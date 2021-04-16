KOTG: Car crashes into Sioux Falls business; COVID-19 vaccines; Gov. Noem’s Twitter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls business is back open after a Thursday morning crash where a car hit the building. The property manager says Highest Health Chiropractic was open when the incident happened.

Protests are still going on in Minnesota following the death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center. Wright was killed during a traffic stop Sunday night when a former Brooklyn Center police officer fired her handgun at him, thinking it was her taser. The officer was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

As more people get vaccinated, health professionals think we might see a change in restrictions by summer. South Dakota has seen an increase in variant cases, but doctors who are tracking them say its more of a bump than a surge.

A Brookings health professional says now is the time to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Brookings Health System Infection Preventionist Bunny Christie says lately it’s been a struggle to get people to sign up for the local mass vaccination clinics.

A tweet by Govenror Kristi Noem concerning immigration has struck a nerve with the nation’s Native American community.

A manure spill at a dairy barn near Lester, Iowa is killing fish five miles downstream in Mud Creek.

