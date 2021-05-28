KOTG: Car crashes into building at high rate of speed; Missing Sioux Falls inmate; Good Samaritan Society gift shop reopens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 28! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 24-year-old Sioux Falls man was taken into custody on Thursday after crashing his car into a building at a high rate of speed.

Jackson Dorhout caught the entire crash on surveillance video outside his business. He says he saw and heard the vehicle sliding across the street before it hit the building.

South Dakota Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in finding an escaped inmate. 22-year-old Cameron Guenther walked way from his community service job site in Sioux Falls without authorization on Thursday.

Sioux Falls police are following a lead on a suspect in a hit and run that sent a pregnant woman to the hospital last Friday.

After being closed for over a year, the gift shop in the Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Village has officially reopened. Volunteer Jane Murray has been helping out for 30 years.

