KOTG: Car break-ins; potential changes to S.D. death penalty law; adapting university students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Sioux Falls police are investigating a car fire that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. Someone noticed the fire around 4 a.m. Sunday– not far from 22nd St. and Cleveland Ave.

Sioux Falls Police pull person out of smoke-filled car

When you head to the gym, make sure you’re not leaving your purse or wallet in your car. Sioux Falls police say several vehicles were broken into Monday morning outside of fitness centers in southwestern Sioux Falls.

Several vehicles broken into on Monday morning in Sioux Falls

A bill introduced in the South Dakota Senate would limit the state’s death penalty.

Former Judge introduces changes to S.D. death penalty law

Students who attend South Dakota’s public universities are now about two weeks in to the spring semester.

New semester brings more in-person learning

The COVID-19 pandemic affected travel plans for many people, including students wanting to study abroad.

Study abroad programs expected to return in the fall for DSU students

