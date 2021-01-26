KOTG: Car break-ins; potential changes to S.D. death penalty law; adapting university students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Sioux Falls police are investigating a car fire that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. Someone noticed the fire around 4 a.m. Sunday– not far from 22nd St. and Cleveland Ave.

When you head to the gym, make sure you’re not leaving your purse or wallet in your car. Sioux Falls police say several vehicles were broken into Monday morning outside of fitness centers in southwestern Sioux Falls.

A bill introduced in the South Dakota Senate would limit the state’s death penalty.

Students who attend South Dakota’s public universities are now about two weeks in to the spring semester.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected travel plans for many people, including students wanting to study abroad.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.