KOTG: Captain 11 celebrates 65 years, warm weekend ahead and Remarkable Women winner

Happy Friday! Start the day with KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know. 

Throughout February, we’ve been highlighting the top four remarkable women nominees. The winner has been announced. 

Remarkable Women winner announced

Saturday marks 65 years since a popular KELOLAND children’s show signed on the air. Dave Dedrick went on to play Captain 11 for more than 40 years.

PREVIEW: Remembering the man of the future

A wonderful weekend forecast is ahead for KELOLAND as dry and warmer weather make the big headlines.

Storm Center Update- Friday AM, March 6th

A fire in the northwest part of Sioux Falls got a lot of attention Thursday.

Strong winds aid mattress recycling facility fire

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a pizza delivery driver.

Court papers reveal new details about suspect in pizza delivery murder

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

