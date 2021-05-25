KOTG: Burbank house fire; Sioux Falls replaces trees; Augustana professor’s long-time mentor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Firefighters in Vermillion responded to a fire in Burbank, South Dakota.

Officials investigating weekend house fire in Burbank

In response to the Emerald Ash Borer killing many Green Ash Trees, the City of Sioux Falls has removed near all of them ahead of time.

New trees planted around Sioux Falls in response to Emerald Ash Borer

A mentorship that started back in the third grade has come full circle.

From mentee to colleague: The importance of an Augustana professor’s long-time mentor

A lot of people started growing facial hair when they started working from home during the pandemic. If you’re one of them, here’s a competition just for you.

South Dakota Beard Clash 2021

