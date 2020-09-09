KOTG: Brookings passes mask mandate, up to 15 inches of snow falls in the Black Hills and Washington Pavilion cancels show series

The calendar may say we’re still in summer but western KELOLAND saw up to 15 inches of snow as a result of Monday night’s and Tuesday morning’s winter storm.

Winter storm passes through Western KELOLAND in early September

A big stage that hosts big Broadway tours will go dark this season. 

Washington Pavilion calls canceled 2020-21 season a “time of hardship”

The Brookings City Council has decided to mandate masks in indoor businesses as well as indoor public places where six feet of social distancing isn’t possible. 

With exemptions, Brookings City Council mandates masks in indoor businesses, indoor public places

Sanford International week continues Wednesday at the Minnehaha Country Club. 

Sanford International Pro-Am set for Wednesday, Thursday

